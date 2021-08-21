MP:Right wing bodies protest in Ujjain against pro-Pakistan sloganeering

Some right-wing organisations and religious leaders clad in saffron on Saturday staged demonstrations, torched effigies of Pakistan, and demanded tough action by the police against those people who had raised pro-Pakistan slogans in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city during an event on the occasion of Muharram two days back.

Activists of organisations, including the Hindu Mahasabha, staged protests at three crossings in the city where effigies of Pakistan were burnt. Besides, different organisations gave us eight to ten memorandums seeking strict action against the people who had raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans, a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, police arrested three more persons for sloganeering, taking the number of people arrested so far to ten, Ujjain Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla told PTI over the phone. Seven people who were arrested between Thursday late night and Friday were remanded in judicial custody by a court while the rest three are in police custody, he added. Reacting to the incident on Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said his government would not tolerate a ''Taliban-like'' mindset. According to police, pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during an event on the occasion of Muharram in Ujjain's Geeta Colony on Thursday night.

When asked if the sloganeering was a reaction to the district administration's decision to ban all public processions in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Ujjain police denied any such link. Police had booked over a dozen people under sections 124 (a) (sedition) and 153 (provocation which can cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code. ''We have identified 16 persons who raised the slogans. Efforts are on to identify others,'' Shukla said. CM Chouhan had also said the government has taken a tough stand vis-a-vis the Ujjain incident. ''Arrests have been made. The Taliban mentality would not be tolerated at any cost. All necessary steps will be taken. Indians are patriots, barring exceptions. But those who support the Taliban mentality or indulge in anti-national activities will be crushed,'' he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)