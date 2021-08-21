Left Menu

MP: Man held for sodomising deaf and mute boy in Khandwa

The accused Vinod Chuha, who is a history-sheeter, was in an inebriated state when he took the deaf and mute boy to a deserted house and allegedly sodomised him, the official said.

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 21-08-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 20:29 IST
MP: Man held for sodomising deaf and mute boy in Khandwa
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested a man for allegedly sodomising a 15-year-old deaf and mute boy in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa city, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the city's Malikuan area on Friday evening, said B L Mandloi, in-charge of Kotwali police station. The accused Vinod Chuha, who is a history-sheeter, was in an inebriated state when he took the deaf and mute boy to a deserted house and allegedly sodomised him, the official said. Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's family, the accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
4
New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021