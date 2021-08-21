Left Menu

Western Command commander visits Kharga Corps

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-08-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 20:29 IST
Lieutenant General R P Singh, Army Commander, Western Command visited Kharga Corps on Saturday to review the operational preparedness of the formation.

He was received by Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani, GOC Kharga Corps, a defence statement said.

The Army commander was briefed on various aspects of operational and administrative preparedness of the formation.

During the visit, he interacted with senior officers of the formation and expressed satisfaction with the high standards of professionalism.

He commended the formations for its sustained strife towards force preservation in the Covid environment without losing focus on professional training.

He exhorted all ranks to continue working with zeal and be prepared for any future operational challenges.

