Taliban trying to provide 'smooth exit' for people fleeing Kabul

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 20:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Taliban are making progress in forming a government in Afghanistan and ensuring security across the country since taking the capital Kabul last weekend, a Taliban official said on Saturday.

He said security risks could not be ruled out at Kabul airport where thousands gather each day trying to leave.

The Taliban are "aiming to improve the situation and provide a smooth exit" at the airport over the weekend, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

