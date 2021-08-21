Left Menu

Man held with foreign SIMs for making pornographic films

A person accused of being involved in making pornographic materials by luring his victims with proposals of love over phone using foreign SIM cards has been arrested here, a senior police officer said here on Saturday.The person had been selling the pornographic materials in the international market through the internet, Sonitpur superintendent of police Dhananjay P Ghanawat said.

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 21-08-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 20:54 IST
The person had been selling the pornographic materials in the international market through the internet, Sonitpur superintendent of police Dhananjay P Ghanawat said. The person would establish relationship with the girls by contacting them over phone using the SIM cards of foreign countries and then collected private photographs of the girls, which he used to blackmail them later.

He would also sell the photographs of the girls on the internet, the SP said. The man was arrested following a police complaint filed by a victim in Dhekiajuli police station of the district, the police officer added. He said several African and American SIM cards, mobile phones and a laptop have been seized from the house of the 27-year-old accused, who is pursuing a course at a Hyderabad-based computer institute. About 50 cases of cyber crime have been detected in Sonitpur so far, though this is the first time that foreign SIM cards have been recovered, Ghanawat added.

