Maha: Jewellery store owner stabbed to death; shop looted in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 21-08-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 21:07 IST
Two unidentified persons allegedly stabbed to death the owner of a jewellery shop and decamped with valuables from the store in Nalla Sopara of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 11 am, when two masked men entered Sakshi Jewellers in Nalla Sopara, just as the owner had opened the shop and was performing a puja, an official said.

The duo demanded keys to the showcases in the store, and when the owner refused, they tied him up and stabbed him in the head several times, he said. The accused decamped with jewellery from the shop, the value of which is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the injured victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

An offence has been registered under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, and a manhunt has been launched for the accused, the official said.

