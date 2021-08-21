Germany's Merkel and Turkey's Erdogan discuss Afghanistan
German Chancellor Angela Merkel phoned Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, a German government spokesperson said.
The two agreed that the highest priority was the evacuation of those in need from Afghanistan, the spokesperson said in a brief statement.
