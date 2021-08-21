Left Menu

Germany's Merkel and Turkey's Erdogan discuss Afghanistan

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 21-08-2021
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel phoned Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, a German government spokesperson said.

The two agreed that the highest priority was the evacuation of those in need from Afghanistan, the spokesperson said in a brief statement.

