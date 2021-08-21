These are the top stories at 9.20 pm: NATION DEL16 AFGHAN-LD INDIANS Indians detained on way to Kabul airport; Released subsequently: Reports New Delhi: A group of Indian nationals is learnt to have been stopped and taken to an unknown location near the Kabul airport on Saturday for questioning and verification of travel documents, triggering some confusion and concerns in India.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 34,457 fresh COVID-19 cases, 375 deaths New Delhi: A single-day rise of 34,457 COVID-19 cases pushed India's tally to 3,23,93,286 on Saturday, while the number of active cases declined to 3,61,340, the lowest in 151 days, according to Union health ministry data.

Advertisement

DEL13 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Three JeM terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama Srinagar: Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including one who was behind the killing of BJP worker Rakesh Pandita in June, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

CAL11 AS-LD ARREST-TALIBAN 14 arrested in Assam over supporting Taliban on social media: Police Guwahati/Hailakandi: Fourteen people were arrested from across Assam for social media posts allegedly supporting the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, police said on Saturday.

DEL12 CHIDAMBARAM-OPPN UNITY Those who prize freedom must welcome pledge of unity by 19 parties: Chidambaram New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said those who prize freedom above every other right must welcome the pledge of unity made by 19 political parties and supported by the Samajwadi Party.

DEL36 DEF-TRAINING-LD DEATH One Army personnel dies, others suffer injuries while training under 'severe' weather near Pathankot New Delhi: One Army personnel died and a few others were injured during a supervised training activity at Mamun military station near Pathankot in Punjab on Saturday as the weather conditions were ''severe''.

DEL33 JK-MEHBOOBA Mehbooba refers to Afghanistan situation to ask govt to restore J&K special status, draws flak Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked the Centre to take a lesson out of Afghanistan where the Taliban seized power and made the US flee, and urged the government to hold dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir and return its special status which was revoked in 2019.

DEL40 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD MARKETS Markets, malls, restaurants in Delhi to remain open beyond 8 pm from next week: Delhi govt New Delhi: Markets, malls, restaurants and bars in the city can stay open beyond 8 pm from next week, with the Delhi government on Saturday announcing lifting of restrictions in view of a decline in COVID-19 cases in the city.

BUSINESS DEL19 BIZ-VACCINE-ZYDUSCADILA Hope to start supply of ZyCoV-D vaccine by mid to end Sept: Zydus Group MD New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said it is looking to supply its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D by the middle to end of September, adding the pricing of the dose will be announced in the next one or two weeks.

DEL26 BIZ-GOLD HALLMARKING-LD STRIKE Reconsider call for strike on Aug 23, mandatory gold hallmarking big success so far: Govt to GJC New Delhi: Asserting that the mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery in 50 days of its first phase of implementation has been a ''grand success'', the government on Saturday urged jewellery body GJC to reconsider its decision to go on strike on August 23.

FOREIGN FGN11 US-BIDEN-AFGHAN-LD EVACUATION President Biden warns lives could be lost in massive Kabul airlift operations Washington: President Joe Biden has said that the mass evacuation from Kabul, one of the largest and most difficult airlifts in history, is not without risk of loss of lives, but vowed to bring all Americans and partners home from Afghanistan, as his administration grappled with the fallout from the chaotic exit. By Lalit K Jha FGN20 AFGHAN-TALIBAN-CO EDUCATION Taliban bans co-education in Afghanistan's Herat province: Report Kabul: Days after vowing to respect women's rights in Afghanistan, Taliban officials in the restive Herat province have banned co-education in government and private universities, describing it as the 'root of all evils in society'.

FGN29 PAK-CHINA-2NDLD SECURITY China condemns suicide attack on its nationals in Gwadar, asks Pakistan to take effective measures Islamabad: China on Saturday asked Pakistan to take ''practical and effective'' measures and overhaul the security mechanism to forestall attacks on its nationals working on various infrastructure projects after a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of Chinese nationals in the restive Balochistan province, in the second such attack in over a month. By Sajjad Hussain SPORTS SPF15 SPO-ATH-WORLD-LD IND Amit Khatri wins silver in 10,000m race walk at World U-20 Athletics C'ships Nairobi: Amit Khatri won a silver in men's 10,000m race walk event to clinch India's second medal at the World U-20 Athletics Championship here on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)