Raj: Man held for sodomising 5-yr-old boy in Bhiwadi

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-08-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 21:28 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly sodomising a five-year-old boy in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi town, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Bhupendra Jat, a resident of Agra, lured the boy by giving him Rs 10 and took him to a secluded place to commit the crime on Friday night.

The victim's parents had gone out for labour work when the alleged incident happened, police said, adding that the boy shared his ordeal with his aunt who reported the matter to the police.

Five teams of 150 policemen were formed and the accused was arrested within two hours of the alleged incident, they said.

Jat was planning to flee and had switched off his mobile phone when we caught him, Bhiwadi SP Rammurti Joshi said.

