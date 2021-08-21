Indian fishing boat damaged after Sri Lankan vessel rams into it

An Indian fishing boat was damaged in the seas after a Sri Lankan vessel allegedly rammed into it on Saturday, an official here said.

The mechanised boat with six fishermen was involved in fishing between Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu when the incident happened, a Fisheries department official, quoting the fishers, said.

Advertisement

The damage was estimated to be around Rs two lakh. The fishermen demanded compensation from the government for the damaged boat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)