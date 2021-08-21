Left Menu

Indian fishing boat damaged after Sri Lankan vessel rams into it

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-08-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 21:44 IST
  • India

An Indian fishing boat was damaged in the seas after a Sri Lankan vessel allegedly rammed into it on Saturday, an official here said.

The mechanised boat with six fishermen was involved in fishing between Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu when the incident happened, a Fisheries department official, quoting the fishers, said.

The damage was estimated to be around Rs two lakh. The fishermen demanded compensation from the government for the damaged boat.

