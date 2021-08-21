2 men arrested for theft at temple

Two men allegedly involved in stealing cash and other items from a temple have been arrested, police said Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, Kiran Pal of Haryana and Mahraj Singh alias Maha Singh of Baldeo (Mathura) were nabbed Friday night about 11 pm during checking in front of Yamuna bridge police outpost.

On May 11 this year, the two stole a heavy amount and other things including a donation book etc. from Jhadi Hanuman temple on Naujhil Shergarh road, police said.

According to police, they put the seven sadhus at the temple to sleep by adding sleeping pills in their food.

A case in this regard has been registered at Naujhil police station, they added.

Police have recovered Rs 2,41,000, a donation receipt book, a digital video recorder, 500 grams of Alprazolam powder and a stolen motorbike were recovered from the accused, Station House Officer (SHO) SR Gautam.

