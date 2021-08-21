Markets, malls, restaurants in Delhi allowed to open beyond 8 pm from next week

Delhi government on Saturday lifted the time restriction due to COVID-19 and allowed markets, malls, restaurants and bars to operate beyond 8 pm from next week. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that now the markets will be able to open as per their normal time.

"Till now due to Corona, the markets of Delhi were allowed to open till 8 pm. Due to the decreasing number of cases, the deadline is being removed from Monday. Now the markets will be able to open as per their normal time," Kejriwal tweeted. As per the order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that the restaurants and bars are allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity.

With 19 cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi registered this year's lowest single daily spike of COVID-19 infections, bringing down the positivity rate dropped to 0.03 per cent. The national capital was under a Covid-19 induced lockdown from April 19 to May 30, as the country battled a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) permitted the opening of all markets, market complexes and malls from 10 am to 8 pm from July 3. (ANI)

