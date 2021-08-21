Left Menu

US reports possible IS threat to Kabul evacuees

A senior US official said Saturday that potential threats by the Islamic State group against Americans in Afghanistan are forcing the US military to find new ways for evacuees to reach Kabul airport.The official said that small groups of Americans and possibly other civilians will be given specific instructions on what to do, including movement to transit points where they can be gathered up by the military.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 22:37 IST
The official said that small groups of Americans and possibly other civilians will be given specific instructions on what to do, including movement to transit points where they can be gathered up by the military. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

The changes come as the U.S. Embassy issued a new security warning Saturday telling citizen not to travel to Kabul airport without individual instruction from a U.S. government representative. Officials declined to provide more specifics about the IS threat but described it as significant, and said there have been no confirmed IS attacks or incidents as yet.

