Amit Shah condoles demise of Kalyan Singh, calls him 'hero of Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan'

Expressing condolences on the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he was the hero of Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI
Expressing condolences on the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he was the hero of Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan. Speaking to ANI, Shah said, "I received the news of the demise of Kalyan Singh ji. Crores of people across the country including me are in pain due to his demise. Kalyan Singh ji had been a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was the hero of Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan. He fought for the rights of people of the backward class. He always spoke for the underprivileged in Uttar Pradesh Assembly as well as in the Parliament."

"I talked with him over the phone on the day the foundation stone was laid for Ram Janmabhoomi. He told me that his dream was fulfilled and his goal has been achieved. Now his demise has left a void. May his soul rest in peace," added Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences on the demise of Kalyan Singh and said that he was firmly rooted in Indian values.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, "I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji...statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti." "Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India's cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries-old traditions," PM Modi further tweeted.

Senior BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday at a hospital here following an illness. Kalyan Singh was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on July 4 following a deterioration in his health condition.

"Former Chief Minister of UP and and Ex-Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh breathed his last today. He was admitted to SGPGI on July 4 in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure," said a statement by the hospital. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met Kalyan Singh earlier in the day and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Kalyan Singh had been put on dialysis and was on the ventilator.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enquired about Kalyan Singh's health and several BJP leaders had visited him in the hospital. (ANI)

