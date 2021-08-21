Left Menu

Maha: Road accident victim dies during treatment

A 45-year-old man, injured after his two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle in Butibori area here in Maharashtra, died during treatment on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred in Mohgaon village on Friday afternoon, leaving Chandramani Madavi 45 seriously injured, an official said. Madavi succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-08-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 23:33 IST
A 45-year-old man, injured after his two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle in Butibori area here in Maharashtra, died during treatment on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred in Mohgaon village on Friday afternoon, leaving Chandramani Madavi (45) seriously injured, an official said. Madavi succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital, he said. A case was registered by the police and search is on for the driver of the vehicle, which is yet to be identified.

