Former Bolivian President Anez harmed herself while in jail -lawyer

Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez harmed herself by cutting her lower arms while in jail on Saturday, her lawyer Norka Cuellar told local media after police reported what they categorized as attempted suicide. She feels very harassed," the lawyer told reporters. "The doctor came in and found her with the cuts.

Reuters | La Paz | Updated: 22-08-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 23:59 IST
Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo on Saturday confirmed that Anez had apparently tried to hurt herself but was now in stable condition. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez harmed herself by cutting her lower arms while in jail on Saturday, her lawyer Norka Cuellar told local media after police reported what they categorized as attempted suicide. "This is a cry for help from the former president. She feels very harassed," the lawyer told reporters.

"The doctor came in and found her with the cuts. On her left wrist, she has three cuts, they have sutured her," Cuellar said. Anez was detained earlier this year over accusations that she participated in a coup to oust longtime former President Evo Morales in 2019. She has denied the allegations and says she is a victim of political persecution. She is in jail while awaiting trial.

Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo on Saturday confirmed that Anez had apparently tried to hurt herself but was now in stable condition. "What happened is within the definition of attempted suicide," Douglas Uzquiano, head of the special anti-crime unit (FELCC) of the national police, told local television.

Anez was briefly taken to a hospital from jail on Wednesday, her third hospital trip in two weeks. Doctors said she had a thorax exam and is suffering from hypertension. She was later returned to jail.

