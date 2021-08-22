Left Menu

Delhi: 2-yr-old kidnapped, killed by aunt, uncle

A two-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and killed by his aunt and uncle in west Delhis Rajouri Garden, police said on Saturday. The accused took the toddler to Punjabi Bagh drain, strangulated him and to make sure that he was dead, drowned him in the drain, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 00:38 IST
Delhi: 2-yr-old kidnapped, killed by aunt, uncle
  • Country:
  • India

A two-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and killed by his aunt and uncle in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, police said on Saturday. The accused identified as Yamuna (24) and her husband Rajesh, residents of Raghubir Nagar, have been arrested, they said. A day after the toddler went missing from his home, police found his body in a flooded drain in Punjabi Bagh. According to police, Yamuna felt that her mother loved her sister's son more than her daughter, due to which she hatched the plan to kill the boy. Ten teams were formed and they started tracing the missing child, a senior police officer said. Police analysed the CCTV footage and saw Yamuna and Rajesh taking the boy towards Ganda Nala, Punjabi Bagh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said. Yamuna was held from Subhash Nagar and upon interrogation, revealed that she and Rajesh had kidnapped and killed the child, the DCP said. The accused took the toddler to Punjabi Bagh drain, strangulated him and to make sure that he was dead, drowned him in the drain, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Chinese sprinter Su confident of surpassing Asian record run; Tennis-Medvedev ready to seize U.S. Open opportunity and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Chinese sprinter Su confident of surpassing A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021