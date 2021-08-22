Around 100 migrants rescued in English Channel -authority

Around 100 migrants have been rescued just off the coast of Calais in northern France while trying to cross the English Channel, said the local French maritime body on Saturday, without specifying from where those migrants had come.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this month that there was a risk a wave of migrants would sweep towards Europe due to the turmoil in Afghanistan after Taliban Islamists seized power in that country.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)