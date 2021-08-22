Left Menu

Around 100 migrants rescued in English Channel -authority

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-08-2021 02:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 02:36 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said this month that there was a risk a wave of migrants would sweep towards Europe due to the turmoil in Afghanistan after Taliban Islamists seized power in that country. Image Credit: ANI
Around 100 migrants have been rescued just off the coast of Calais in northern France while trying to cross the English Channel, said the local French maritime body on Saturday, without specifying from where those migrants had come.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this month that there was a risk a wave of migrants would sweep towards Europe due to the turmoil in Afghanistan after Taliban Islamists seized power in that country.

