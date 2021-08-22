Left Menu

Public trust is earned through evidence-based scientific investigation: Delhi Police Commissioner

Public trust is earned through evidence-based scientific investigation and professional follow up during trials to secure punishment for the guilty, said Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana while presiding over a Crime and COVID-19 review meeting to discuss police preparedness, law and order arrangements and implementation of COVID guidelines ahead of the festive season.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 03:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 03:14 IST
Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Public trust is earned through evidence-based scientific investigation and professional follow up during trials to secure punishment for the guilty, said Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana while presiding over a Crime and COVID-19 review meeting to discuss police preparedness, law and order arrangements and implementation of COVID guidelines ahead of the festive season. According to a statement issued by the Delhi Police, all-district units, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, and Joint Commissioner of Police/Ranges attended the meeting through video conferencing while special Commissioners of Police joined at Vimarsh Conference Hall at the police headquarters.

At the outset, Asthana discussed anti-terror measures and general arrangements for festivals of Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami, besides police arrangements for DSGMC Elections scheduled on August 22 i.e Sunday. Reviewing crimes against women, Asthana stressed upon strong preventive measures and underlined the importance of time-bound and scientific investigation of kidnapping/abduction and POCSO cases with methodical follow up of trials for convictions.

On action against criminals under special and preventive laws, Asthana directed the district police chiefs to mount surveillance on criminals, review it periodically and keep a thorough check on organised crime. "A drive be initiated to apprehend all absconding criminals", directed Asthana.

To ease out the rain-induced traffic situation in the city, Asthana directed that traffic staff should put more focus on smooth vehicular traffic particularly during peak hours. He also directed the district Deputy Commissioners of Police to coordinate with traffic police and PCR while putting barricades on roads for checking so as to not affect the smooth flow of traffic or cause avoidable public inconvenience. Highlighting the advisories on the prospective third wave of COVID-19, Asthana also took stock of COVID-19 prosecution, stressing upon ensuring COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in marketplaces and further sensitizing and educating the public, especially in view of the upcoming festivals.

District Deputy Commissioners of Police were further directed to identify places to set up 'Public Facilitation Booth' in high footfall areas for the convenience of citizens. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

