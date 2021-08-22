Himachal CM announces 14 developmental projects worth Rs 40 cr in Kullu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday virtually laid foundation stones of 14 developmental projects worth about Rs. 40 crore for Kullu Assembly Constituency. He said that he has taken up the matter of construction of the Bhubhoo Jot Tunnel with the Prime Minister, Home Minister and other senior central leaders as it would reduce the distance between Jogindernagar and Kullu by over 60 kilometres.

Chief Minister said that the present state government during the last about three and a half years has ensured equitable and balanced development of the state despite the fact that nearly about two years have been wasted due to the corona pandemic. Jai Ram Thakur added, "State government has a clear vision regarding the development of the state. The state is fortunate that it is continuously getting the love, guidance and benevolence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Centre Government during all these years has always been considerate towards the developmental demands of the area."

Chief Minister announced the opening of sub tehsil at Jari and new developmental block at Bhuntar. Stage-I forest clearance has been sent for construction of ropeway upto Bilji Mahadev as this would add wings to tourism development in the area. Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated Rs. 1.97 crore improvement of LWSS Talogi Matarna and Trakara in village Kharahal in tehsil Kullu, Rs. 1.01 crore LIS Pirdi in Tehsil Bhuntar and Rs. 1.05 crore LIS to Phatti Chong in GP Chong.

He announced the opening of Health Sub Centre at Karingcha, Rs. 25 lakh each for developing Smana to Gurugug and Jathani to Mathasour roads for developing the area from a tourism point of view. Education Minister, Govind Singh Thakur said that even during the Corona pandemic the Chief Minister ensured that the pace of development goes uninterrupted and inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs 4,200 crore in about 42 Vidhan Sabha areas of the state.

MLA Banjar Surinder Shourie, Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg, SP Gurdev Sharma were present on the occasion among others. (ANI)

