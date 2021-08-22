Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Biden admin may compel civilian airlines to carry Afghan evacuees- officials

President Joe Biden's administration has told U.S. airlines they could be ordered to help ferry people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, two officials told Reuters on Saturday. One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a "warning order" was issued to carriers on Friday telling the companies they could be used, but no decision had been made. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Haiti faces anger and despair a week after quake, fanning security fears

Tensions in Haiti were rising on Saturday over a lack of aid to remote areas hardest hit by last week's devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in the impoverished Caribbean country. Many Haitians whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the magnitude 7.2 quake that struck on Aug. 14 said they were unsure how to even start rebuilding.

Israeli aircraft strike Hamas sites in Gaza after border clashes

Israeli aircraft struck Hamas sites in Gaza late on Saturday, the military said, in an escalation of hostilities after earlier cross-border gunfire seriously injured an Israeli soldier and wounded 41 Palestinians, including two critically. The injuries came during a Gaza protest organised by the enclave's Islamist rulers Hamas and other factions in support of Jerusalem, where Palestinian clashes with Israeli police helped spark an 11-day Israel-Hamas conflict in May.

Myanmar arrests two more journalists as post-coup media crackdown continues

Myanmar's military government has arrested two more local journalists, the army-owned television reported on Saturday, in the latest in a sweeping crackdown on the media since a Feb. 1 coup. Sithu Aung Myint, a columnist for news site Frontier Myanmar and a commentator with Voice of America radio, and Htet Htet Khine, a freelance who has worked for the BBC Burmese service, were arrested on Aug. 15, Myawaddy TV reported.

Protesters in France demonstrate against COVID pass for sixth weekend

Thousands demonstrated across France for a sixth consecutive weekend on Saturday against a COVID-19 health pass required for daily activities, highlighting a simmering political risk for President Emmanuel Macron. The Interior Ministry said around 175,500 people in total demonstrated on Saturday - down from roughly 215,000 last weekend although numbers could increase as people return from summer holidays.

UK says Russia, China needed for 'moderating influence' over Taliban

Britain would have to turn to Russia and China to exercise a "moderating influence" over the Taliban, despite a mistrust between the UK and those governments, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. "We're going to have to bring in countries with a potentially moderating influence like Russia and China, however uncomfortable that is", Raab told The Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

U.S., Germany advise against travel to Kabul airport amid evacuation chaos

The United States and Germany on Saturday told their citizens in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to Kabul airport, citing security risks as thousands of desperate people gathered trying to flee almost a week after Taliban Islamists took control. The Taliban's co-founder, Mullah Baradar, arrived in the Afghan capital for talks with other leaders. The group is trying to hammer out a new government after its forces swept across the country as U.S.-led forces pulled out after two decades, with the Western-backed government and military collapsing.

As Kabul turmoil mounts, Taliban's PR offensive falters

In the last few days, TV crews from Afghanistan's Al-Emarah Studio, which produces pro-Taliban multimedia content, have been out on the streets of Kabul speaking to residents with reassuring messages about life returning to normal. "How confident are you?" asked an interviewer with a Al-Emarah microphone in the city centre. "100%," came the reply. "Security is good, there are no thieves, we are very happy."

Afghans speak of despair, uncertainty after evacuation to Qatar

Afghans who fled their country this week have spoken about their despair at leaving loved ones behind and the uncertain future ahead of them after the Taliban's rapid takeover. The Taliban advance has led to a mass evacuation of Afghans and foreigners amid fears of reprisals and a return to a harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

Around 100 migrants rescued in English Channel -authority

Around 100 migrants have been rescued just off the coast of Calais in northern France while trying to cross the English Channel, said the local French maritime body on Saturday, without specifying from where those migrants had come. French President Emmanuel Macron said this month that there was a risk a wave of migrants would sweep towards Europe due to the turmoil in Afghanistan, after Taliban Islamists seized power in that country.

