Central government to take initiatives to develop Brahmaputra river, says Sarbananda Sonowal
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati on Saturday said that with the help of the central government, we are going to take initiatives to develop Brahmaputra and Barak rivers.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati on Saturday said that with the help of the central government, we are going to take initiatives to develop Brahmaputra and Barak rivers. While speaking to the media, the Minister said, "We are going to take various initiatives to develop Brahmaputra and Barak rivers. These are the two major rivers we have in the entire northeast which are economically viable waterways of the country."
Earlier, during the first phase of Assembly elections, the people of Assam had expressed apprehension over reports of the Chinese government constructing a dam on the river Brahmaputra. Over 56 per cent of the Brahmaputra, also known as the Yarlung Tsangpo, which is a trans-Himalayan river, flows in Chinese territory. As the river crosses the Himalayan Crestline, it receives an annual rainfall of about 2,000 to 2,100 mm, resulting in swelling of the river line while entering India. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
