PM Modi extends best wishes to people on Rakshabandhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 08:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. "Best wishes to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan," PM Modi tweeted.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the nation on Rakshabandhan and urged people to ensure a safe environment for the women. "Happy Rakshabandhan! Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious day, let us resolve to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times," Vice-Presidents office tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the nation for the festival. "Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan," Shah tweeted.

Rakshabandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

