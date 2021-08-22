College student held for sodomising 9-yr-old boy in Mumbai

Police have arrested a 19-year-old college student for allegedly sodomizing a minor boy residing in his neighborhood in suburban Goregaon, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the nine-year-old boy was playing outside his house, he said.

The accused, who knew the boy, asked him to come inside his shanty where he allegedly sodomized the minor, the official said.

The victim was later informed about the incident to his mother who took him to a nearby hospital and then complained at Bangur Nagar police station. The police arrested the accused within two hours and booked him under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 377 (unnatural offenses), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

