UK govt says seven people killed in crowd near Kabul airport -Sky News

Seven people in crowds near Kabul airport were killed amid chaos as thousands of people gathered trying to flee Afghanistan after Taliban Islamists took control, Sky News reported, citing Britain's Ministry of Defence. According to Sky, the defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday that "conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible".

The Ministry of Defence could not immediately be reached for comment.

