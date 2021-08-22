Seven people killed in crowd near Kabul airport -UK ministry of defence

Seven people in crowds near Kabul airport were killed amid chaos as thousands of people gathered trying to flee Afghanistan after Taliban Islamists took control, according to Britain's Ministry of Defence.

"Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the seven Afghan civilians who have sadly died in crowds in Kabul," the UK defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday. "Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible".

