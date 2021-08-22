BJP leader La Ganesan appointed as Manipur Governor
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader La Ganesan as the Governor of Manipur.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader La Ganesan as the Governor of Manipur.
"The President has been pleased to appoint Shri La. Ganesan to be the Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said Ajay Kumar Singh, Press Secretary to the President.
Ganesan became the 17th Governor of the state as he replaced the incumbent Governor Najma Heptulla. (ANI)
