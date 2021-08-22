Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt declares one-day state mourning on demise of Kalyan Singh

Uttarakhand government declared one-day state mourning over the demise of former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh on Sunday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-08-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 13:43 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami . Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand government declared one-day state mourning over the demise of former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh on Sunday. The national flag will be flown at half-mast and no events related to the government will be organised.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Lucknow and paid his last respects to BJP veteran Kalyan Singh who passed away a day before. The Prime Minister was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP chief JP Nadda among others at the Lucknow airport after which they went to the Mall Avenue residence of the late leader.

A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both in the state and central level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

