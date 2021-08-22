Left Menu

Woman shot dead by son-in-law, wife injured in Punjab     

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 22-08-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 14:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man allegedly shot dead his 58-year-old mother-in-law and seriously injured his wife here on Sunday in Jhuggian village, police said.

The deceased was identified as Balbir Kaur. Her critically injured daughter, Sarabdeep Kaur (34), was admitted in a local government Hospital, from where she was referred to a hospital at Jalandhar, Pardeep Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Chabbewal police station, said.

The accused, Mandeep Singh, is on the run, he said.

He belonged to Bhagsingh Pura and had married Sarabdeep Kaur about three years ago, police said.

Mandeep had come to his in-laws' residence in the village on Saturday evening.

On Sunday morning, he allegedly fired a few shots from a gun which killed his mother-in-law and injured his wife, the SHO said, adding that raids were on to nab him.

