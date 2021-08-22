Woman shot dead by son-in-law, wife injured in Punjab
- Country:
- India
A man allegedly shot dead his 58-year-old mother-in-law and seriously injured his wife here on Sunday in Jhuggian village, police said.
The deceased was identified as Balbir Kaur. Her critically injured daughter, Sarabdeep Kaur (34), was admitted in a local government Hospital, from where she was referred to a hospital at Jalandhar, Pardeep Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Chabbewal police station, said.
The accused, Mandeep Singh, is on the run, he said.
He belonged to Bhagsingh Pura and had married Sarabdeep Kaur about three years ago, police said.
Mandeep had come to his in-laws' residence in the village on Saturday evening.
On Sunday morning, he allegedly fired a few shots from a gun which killed his mother-in-law and injured his wife, the SHO said, adding that raids were on to nab him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Commissionerate police in Jalandhar nabs accused booked in firing incident within 24 hours
Punjab: Sidhu appoints Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh as PPCC general secretary
Farmers' protest hits train movement, road traffic in Jalandhar for second day
Farmers' protest in Punjab's Jalandhar hits train movement, road traffic for second day
Former MLA Jagbir Brar joins SAD; Badal declares him candidate from Jalandhar Cantt