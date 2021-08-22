Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to felicitate Olympians from services at Army Sports Institute in Pune

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will felicitate the Olympians from services at Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune on August 23, said the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 14:39 IST
Rajnath Singh to felicitate Olympians from services at Army Sports Institute in Pune
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will felicitate the Olympians from services at Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune on August 23, said the Ministry of Defence on Sunday. As per the statement released by the ministry, all armed forces personnel who represented India in Tokyo Olympics including gold medalist javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra will be present on the occasion and Singh will also interact with the budding sportsmen of ASI and troops during his visit.

The minister will also visit headquarters of Southern Command and will be accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command Lieutenant General JS Nain. The Indian army's 'Mission Olympics' programme was launched in 2001 as a key responsibility area to raise the standard of sports with the intent to win medals in international events including Olympics.

ASI, Pune is a unique and world class sports institute of Indian Army and has produced 34 Olympians, 22 Commonwealth Games medalists, 21 Asian Games medalists, six Youth Games medalists and 13 Arjuna Awardees. Besides the dedication of these sportspersons, their success is attributed to the hard work of the support staff at ASI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021