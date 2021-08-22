Left Menu

Dutch to donate 10 million euros for Afghan aid

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 22-08-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 15:17 IST
  • Netherlands

The Dutch government is donating 10 million euros to fund aid such as food, clean drinking water and medical supplies for Afghans.

The foreign ministry said Sunday the money will go to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund that can be tapped by United Nations organisations and NGOs working in Afghanistan.

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Tom De Bruijn says "we want to support the Afghan population under these difficult circumstances." Meanwhile, the Dutch defense ministry said a plane it chartered arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday carrying 160 passengers from Afghanistan. It did not disclose the nationalities of the evacuees.(AP) RUP RUP

