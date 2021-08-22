CRPF cycle rally to Delhi flagged off from Kanyakumari

An over 2,800-km-long CRPF cycle rally from Kanyakumari to Delhi was on Sunday flagged off from here as part of national celebrations being held to mark 75 years of Independence.

Fifteen cyclists of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will cover a total distance of 2,850 km, traversing through Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

The rally will culminate at Rajghat in Delhi on October 2, a senior CRPF officer said.

It was flagged off by Tamil Nadu Information and Technology Minister T Mano Thangaraj in the presence of CRPF personnel and others.

''The cyclists will cover a distance of about 70-80 km each day.

''They will be visiting places of historical importance and those linked to the freedom struggle en route, and apprise people about historic celebrations of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav','' the officer said.

The CRPF is the country's largest paramilitary force that is primarily tasked to undertake anti-Naxal operations in Left-Wing Extremism-affected states and counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

