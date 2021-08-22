Left Menu

3 held by Goa Police for stealing stereo systems from cars

In a major breakthrough, Goa Police on Sunday arrested three people for allegedly stealing high-end LED Stereo Systems from cars.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 22-08-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 15:33 IST
Goa Police on Sunday arrested three people.. Image Credit: ANI
In a major breakthrough, Goa Police on Sunday arrested three people for allegedly stealing high-end LED Stereo Systems from cars. Police said, the accused had committed 16 thefts in the last three days in Goa.

The stolen items that were recovered from the accused amounted to over Rs 15 lakhs, informed the Police officials. The police further told that the accused named Juber, Jaganath, and Pradeep used to target Stereo Systems of cars. A total of 17 cases of robbery were booked in their name. The accused are under the hold of Panaji, Mapusa police station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

