Rajnath to felicitate armed forces personnel who participated in Tokyo Olympics

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will felicitate the armed forces personnel who participated in this year's Olympics at Tokyo at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune on Monday.

''All the armed forces personnel, who represented India in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, including gold medalist javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, are likely to be present on the occasion,'' the Defence Ministry's statement said.

Singh will also interact with the budding sportsmen of ASI and troops during his visit, it stated.

''He will visit the Headquarters of Southern Command. The Raksha Mantri will be accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command Lieutenant General JS Nain,'' it said.

ASI has produced 34 Olympians, 22 Commonwealth Games medalists, 21 Asian Games medalists, six Youth Games medalists, and 13 Arjuna Awardees till date, it mentioned. ''Indian Army has always been the backbone of Indian sports - from Major Dhyan Chand to Subedar Neeraj Chopra who etched their names in golden letters in the history of Indian sports,'' it said.

