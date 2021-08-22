Left Menu

Biden thanks UAE for support in Afghan evacuation - UAE official

US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden thanked Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed al-Nahyan, for assisting in the evacuation operations from Afghanistan, a United Arab Emirates media official, Afra Al-Hameli, said on Twitter on Sunday.

Biden expressed "appreciation for the UAE support for ongoing evacuation from Afghanistan", she said. "This collaborative effort reflects the enduring and strong strategic partnership between the two close allies."

The UAE said on Friday it had agreed to host 5,000 Afghan nationals to be evacuated from their country for 10 days on their way to a third country at the request of the United States.

