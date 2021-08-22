Left Menu

Rane's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' organisers booked in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-08-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 16:53 IST
Rane's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' organisers booked in Palghar
Six cases were registered against organisers of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of Union minister Narayan Rane in Vasai and Virar areas of Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The yatra was held on Saturday and cases pertaining to violation of COVID-19 norms and prohibitory orders were filed in Manickpur, Tulinj, Kashimira, Valiv, Vasai, and Virar police stations, an official said.

He said the organisers have been charged under IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act provisions, though no arrest has been made as yet.

