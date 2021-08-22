Rane's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' organisers booked in Palghar

Six cases were registered against organisers of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of Union minister Narayan Rane in Vasai and Virar areas of Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The yatra was held on Saturday and cases pertaining to violation of COVID-19 norms and prohibitory orders were filed in Manickpur, Tulinj, Kashimira, Valiv, Vasai, and Virar police stations, an official said.

Advertisement

He said the organisers have been charged under IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act provisions, though no arrest has been made as yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)