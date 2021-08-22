Suicide attacker kills self but no others in Libyan desert town
A suicide bomber attacked a checkpoint into the Libyan town of Zella on Sunday, killing himself but causing no other casualties, a spokesman for the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls that area, said. LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said the attacks bore the hallmark of Islamic State.
A suicide bomber attacked a checkpoint into the Libyan town of Zella on Sunday, killing himself but causing no other casualties, a spokesman for the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls that area, said. Libya has endured a decade of violence and chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi, but there have been only sporadic attacks by militant groups in recent years, mostly in remote desert areas.
Zella is a small oasis town in the desert south of Sirte located near an oilfield of the same name. LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said the attacks bore the hallmark of the Islamic State.
