Maha: 7 held for abduction, extortion

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-08-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 17:39 IST
Maha: 7 held for abduction, extortion
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Seven people, including a policeman and a journalist, have been arrested from Bhayander for allegedly abducting two persons and extorting money from them at gunpoint, an official said on Sunday.

Two others are wanted in the case and efforts were on nab them, a Navghar police official said.

''A businessman and his friend were abducted on August 14 by four men and taken to an isolated area by car. The accused showed the duo a firearm and told them Navi Mumbai police had orders to kill them in an encounter. The accused demanded Rs 12 lakh in order to let them go,'' he said.

They took Rs 50,000 from the duo as well as a locket worth Rs 15,000, but fled when a friend of the victim came there with the ransom money, assuming that this person was a police official, he added.

A case under IPC and Arms Act provisions was registered and seven people were arrested on Friday, the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

