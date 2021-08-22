Left Menu

Sexagenarian held for trying to 'sexually assault' minor girl in TN

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 22-08-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 17:54 IST
Sexagenarian held for trying to 'sexually assault' minor girl in TN
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year old man was arrested on Sunday for attempting to outrage the modesty of a minor girl in Pollachi in the district, police said.

The 14-year old girl had gone to graze goats on Saturday when the man identified as Perumal, under influence of liquor attempted to sexually assault her. However, she managed to escape from his clutches and narrated the incident to the parents, who immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

A case was registered under POCSO Act and Perumal was arrested, they said adding the accused was lodged in a sub-jail there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021