Two arrested for preparing fake documents in J-K's Ramban

Two men were arrested and their shops sealed after they were allegedly found preparing fake documents for issuance of domicile certificates in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out in Doligam village of Banihal late Saturday and the investigation so far revealed that they have managed 40 domicile certificates on false documents after taking a huge amount of money from the beneficiaries, the official said. Tehsildar Banihal Sheikh Javed Ahmad, who supervised the raid on a common service center along with another shop dealing with computers, including printing and scanning, said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused and further investigation is on. ''The accused were uploading fake documents, including state subject certificates and date of birth certificates, for issuance of domicile certificates online. All those who received the domicile certificates are local residents but they were not in possession of the required documents for issuance of the domicile certificates,'' Ahmad told reporters in Banihal.

He said both the shops, including the common service center, were sealed and the owners arrested.

