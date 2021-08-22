65-year-old man tries to abuse girl, arrested

Coimbatore, Aug 22 (PTI): A 65-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl in Pollachi in Coimbatore district, police said.

The girl had gone to graze goats on Saturday when the man, allegedly drunk, attempted to abuse her. She fled from the scene and told her parents about the incident, the police said.

The elderly man was arrested based on a complaint from the victim's parents, they added.

