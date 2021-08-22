Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held for carrying country-made pistol, live rounds

A 33-year-old man has been arrested from suburban Dahisar here for allegedly illegally possessing a country-made pistol after he was found threatening local residents with it, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Mohit Akash Bhojraj, was caught near the Western Express Highway late night on Saturday, they said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 17:57 IST
Mumbai: Man held for carrying country-made pistol, live rounds
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old man has been arrested from suburban Dahisar here for allegedly illegally possessing a country-made pistol after he was found threatening local residents with it, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Mohit Akash Bhojraj, was caught near the Western Express Highway late night on Saturday, they said. Some live rounds were also recovered from him, a police official said. ''On the basis of reliable information, we laid a trap and nabbed the accused. During the investigation, it came to light that there were several criminal cases, including attempt to murder, registered against him,'' he said.

He has been arrested under the relevant sections of the Arms Act. Investigation is on to find out the source of the weapon, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021