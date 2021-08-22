Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi reports 24 fresh cases, zero death for third consecutive day

The national capital reported zero Covid fatalities for the third consecutive day and recorded 24 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 18:14 IST
COVID-19: Delhi reports 24 fresh cases, zero death for third consecutive day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital reported zero Covid fatalities for the third consecutive day and recorded 24 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent. The total cases jumped to 14,37,317 including 398 active cases. The death toll stands at 25,079 with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent, informed the Delhi Health Department.

As many as 56 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,11,840. Of the 53,624 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 15,336 were rapid antigen tests and 38,288 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests.

The number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far in Delhi reached 1,23,14,706 including 92,421 beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of those who received the shots in the last 24 hours, 65,012 were vaccinated with the first dose and 27,409 were inoculated with the second dose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021