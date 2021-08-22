Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-08-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 18:57 IST
3 drug peddlers held with contraband substance in J&K's Reasi
  • India

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday after 1.4 kg of ganja and 800 grams of charas were seized from their possession in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Reasi police have launched a special drive against drugs since March and has registered 117 cases against 152 offenders so far, officials said. Auto driver Arjun Kumar and his passenger Rohan Lal were held after 1.4 kg ganja was recovered from the three-wheeler during checking at Domail, police said.

The auto was on its way to Katra town, they added.

In a separate incident, 800 grams of charas was seized from a motorcyclist identified as Manzoor Ahmad during checking near Katra town, they said.

All three were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on, police said.

