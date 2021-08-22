Pan-Islamic group says will seek to help achieve peace in Afghanistan
22-08-2021
The 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation said on Sunday it would seek to help achieve peace in Afghanistan and to facilitate evacuation operations from the country.
The Saudi Arabia-based organisation held a special meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
