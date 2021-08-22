Cough syrup worth Rs 2 cr seized in Assam

Police seized a huge quantity of cough syrup worth Rs 2 crore from a truck in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday, a senior police officer said. The driver has been arrested. The cough syrup bottles were packed in 250 cartons in the Agartala-bound vehicle which was loaded with pears, said Border DSP of Karimganj Pratap Das. The truck was intercepted by the police in Churaibari area. The driver identified as one Bablu Pandey of North 24 Parganas of West Bengal has been arrested, said the officer-in-charge of Churaibari Police Station Mintu Seal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)