Left Menu

Cough syrup worth Rs 2 cr seized in Assam

The cough syrup bottles were packed in 250 cartons in the Agartala-bound vehicle which was loaded with pears, said Border DSP of Karimganj Pratap Das. The truck was intercepted by the police in Churaibari area. The driver identified as one Bablu Pandey of North 24 Parganas of West Bengal has been arrested, said the officer-in-charge of Churaibari Police Station Mintu Seal.

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 22-08-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 20:15 IST
Cough syrup worth Rs 2 cr seized in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Police seized a huge quantity of cough syrup worth Rs 2 crore from a truck in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday, a senior police officer said. The driver has been arrested. The cough syrup bottles were packed in 250 cartons in the Agartala-bound vehicle which was loaded with pears, said Border DSP of Karimganj Pratap Das. The truck was intercepted by the police in Churaibari area. The driver identified as one Bablu Pandey of North 24 Parganas of West Bengal has been arrested, said the officer-in-charge of Churaibari Police Station Mintu Seal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021