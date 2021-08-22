Drug peddler held with 85 kg ganja

A drug peddler was arrested with 85 kg of ganja in his car here, police said Sunday.

Sanjay Kumar, arrested late Saturday night near Shahberi Crossing Republik here, was smuggling the consignment from Orissa to Ghaziabad.

Kumar, who hails from Darbhanga district in Bihar, resides with his accomplice, Santosh at a rented accommodation in Sudama Puri colony of Vijay nagar police station area here, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said.

The arrested accused told police that they used to supply psychotropic substances to petty sellers in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bulandshahar and other districts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Kiosk owners would use code words and sell it further to people in small pouches, he said.

Agarwal said efforts were on to nab Kumar’s accomplice.

