Goa Police busts gang involved in chain snatching incidents, 3 held
Goa Police on Sunday busted a gang and arrested three accused, who were involved in more than 10 chain snatching incidents reported across the state.
ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 22-08-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Goa Police on Sunday busted a gang and arrested three accused, who were involved in more than 10 chain snatching incidents reported across the state.
The arrested accused have been identified as 21-year-old Mohd Sarfaraz, 24-year-old Rooney and Lilesh Lotlikar. The police also recovered a bike from their possession.
Advertisement
Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa Police
- Rooney
Advertisement