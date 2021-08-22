Goa Police busts gang involved in chain snatching incidents, 3 held

Goa Police on Sunday busted a gang and arrested three accused, who were involved in more than 10 chain snatching incidents reported across the state.

The arrested accused have been identified as 21-year-old Mohd Sarfaraz, 24-year-old Rooney and Lilesh Lotlikar. The police also recovered a bike from their possession.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

