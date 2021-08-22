Left Menu

Pak Army officer killed in attack in Balochistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-08-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 22:17 IST
Pak Army officer killed in attack in Balochistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An officer of the Pakistan Army has been killed and two soldiers injured in a terrorist attack in the restive southwestern Balochistan province, the Army said on Sunday.

Captain Kashif was killed while two soldiers were injured after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists in Balochistan's Gichik area, it said.

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, senior military official sand people from various walks of life attended the funeral prayer of Captain Kashif, the Army said in a statement.

Resource-rich Balochistan for a long time has witnessed violence by the Taliban and Baloch nationalists, but recently there has been an increase in attacks.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives on Friday close to a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals, killing at least two children and wounding three persons, including a Chinese, in the second such attack in over a month.

Last month, at least 13 people, including nine Chinese, were killed in a terrorist attack in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last month.

The bus carrying Chinese engineers and workers to the site of the under-construction Dasu Dam exploded on July 14. The bus fell into a deep ravine after the explosion in the Upper Kohistan district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021