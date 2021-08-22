Left Menu

Grenade attack by militants in Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-08-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 22:26 IST
Militants on Sunday hurled a grenade towards the residence of a sarpanch in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir but there was no casualty in the explosion, officials said.

At about 9:55 PM, militants threw a grenade towards the residence of sarpanch Narinder Kour at Shakwara in Kreeri area of the north Kashmir district, they said.

No loss of life or injury was reported in the explosion, the officials said.

